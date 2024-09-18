Yum! Brands appoints Rohan Pewekar as MD, Pizza Hut Indian subcontinent

New Delhi: Pizza Hut, division of US-based Yum! Brands has announced the appointment of Rohan Pewekar as the Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent.

Based in Gurgaon, Pewekar will lead the brand across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

Pewekar has been with Pizza Hut for over four years, during which he played a role in driving the brand’s growth in the region, serving as Chief Strategy and Finance Officer. With nearly 15 years of experience in B2C sectors across countries, Pewekar brings cross-functional expertise in finance, go-to-market strategies, channel expansion, and more.

Commenting on his new role, Pewekar, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent said, “Pizza Hut has seen incredible growth, now reaching close to 900 restaurants across 200+ cities in India, and I am honoured to lead the brand in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. As we set our sights on the future, we’re not just expanding—we’re reinventing the experience with bold partnerships, industry-first products, and innovative marketing that connects with the next generation, unlocking new possibilities in the Indian market. The Indian Food Services industry is witnessing double-digit growth, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on this momentum. I want to sincerely thank Merrill for his invaluable mentorship, which has been key in preparing me for this next chapter. I am eager to collaborate with our incredibly talented team and dedicated franchisee partners as we continue driving our growth, delivering outstanding results, and setting new benchmarks for success.”

Before joining Pizza Hut, Pewekar worked with Samsung Electronics India, where he led several high-impact strategic initiatives. Earlier, at Accenture Strategy Consulting, he advised clients on market entry strategies, brand launches, network expansion, and digital transformation across multiple consumer industries.