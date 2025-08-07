Yezdi Nagporewalla re-appointed as CEO of KPMG in India

New Delhi: KPMG in India has confirmed the re-appointment of Yezdi Nagporewalla as Chief Executive Officer for a second three-year term, set to begin in February 2027. The decision, announced on August 7, 2025, follows the conclusion of his current term and reflects the firm’s preference for leadership continuity.

Nagporewalla has overseen a period of growth at the firm, with an emphasis on governance, client engagement, and organisational culture. His re-appointment was approved by the India Board and the firm’s partners.

Ajay Mehra, Non-Executive Chairman at KPMG in India, said, “It has been our privilege to have Yezdi lead the India firm over the last three years. His strength lies in maintaining and strengthening relationships with our clients and people. His insights and experience will help scale the firm to a better and brighter future.”

Commenting on his extended tenure, Nagporewalla said, “It is both my honour and privilege to have been re-appointed as the CEO, and I look forward to inspiring confidence and empowering change among our clients and colleagues. My focus will be to continue sharpening the firm’s client focus, integrating innovative approaches, deepening expertise and enhancing our culture to unlock value for our clients.

Over the past years, we have built trust among our stakeholders with a clear emphasis on ethics and quality which will remain our core. As a firm, we aim to realise the vision of being the ‘clear choice’ and ‘making the difference’ for our clients, people and public at large. We will double down on our focus towards both, nation building and our firm’s growth.”