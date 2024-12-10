YesMadam termination mail a ‘campaign’ and ‘planned effort’

New Delhi: You have been living under a rock if you are not aware of the best corporate joke cracked by YesMadam on its employees.

YesMadam, the doorstep beauty platform has been facing the wrath of netizens on LinkedIn after it allegedly terminated employees who had raised concerns about workplace stress.

The termination mail shared with employees read, “As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback. To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress.

This decision is effective immediately and impacted employees will receive further details separately.”

Sounds like a disgusting joke? It is one if true.

However, after the widespread backlash on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn, YesMadam published a clarification from its LinkedIn account that read, “No one was fired at YesMadam!”

“The social media posts were a planned effort to highlight the serious issue of workplace stress. And to those who shared angry comments or voiced strong opinions, we say Thank you. When people speak up, it shows they care,” read the LinkedIn post.

“Planned effort” or a face-saving measure, no one can say for sure. If it was a “planned effort” then it is high time the industry discusses the ethics of campaign execution.