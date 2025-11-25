Yatra names Dhruv Shringi as Executive Chairman, Siddhartha Gupta as CEO

New Delhi: Yatra Online on Tuesday announced a strategic leadership transition to power its next phase of growth.

Yatra Co-founder Dhruv Shringi, who has successfully steered the Company as Chief Executive Officer since inception, has now been elevated to the position of Executive Chairman of the Board.

In this new role, he will guide Yatra’s long-term vision with a sharp focus on global expansion, innovation, and shareholder value creation, working in close collaboration with the Board and leadership team.

The company also announced the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 25 November 2025.

With over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, Siddhartha brings proven expertise in scaling businesses, driving digital transformation, and building strong customer partnerships. His leadership track record includes senior roles at SAP, HP, and high-growth SaaS ventures in India and overseas.

Commenting on the transition, Shringi said, “With Siddhartha coming on board, we are bringing in the right leadership at the right time. His depth of experience in enterprise sales and SaaS aligns perfectly with Yatra’s B2B-first strategy. Yatra has always been ahead of the curve in anticipating the needs of businesses, and with Siddhartha’s expertise, I am confident we will not only consolidate our leadership in India but also unlock new growth opportunities globally. I look forward to collaborating with Siddharth and the team to further strengthen Yatra’s leadership in corporate travel and expand our footprint globally.”

Gupta said, “I am excited to join Yatra at such a pivotal point in its journey. The company has built a strong foundation with a powerful brand, deep customer relationships, and a leadership position in the corporate travel space. My focus will be on accelerating growth, enhancing our technology and service portfolio, and delivering greater value to our customers. Together, we will scale Yatra to new heights, strengthen our international presence, and continue setting benchmarks in managed business travel.”

“Over the past 12 months Yatra has onboarded 148 new corporate clients representing an annual potential business worth Rs 700+ crores. These milestones underscore our strong growth trajectory in the corporate travel segment and reaffirm our position as the preferred partner for businesses seeking managed travel solutions,” the company said in a press statement.