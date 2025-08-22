Taapsee Pannu become's Yakult's brand ambassador; company eyes double-digit growth in India

New Delhi: Japanese probiotic dairy major Yakult, which operates in India through a joint venture with France’s Groupe Danone, has appointed Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu as its new brand ambassador. The company has also outlined a long-term plan to maintain double-digit annual growth in the country until 2030.

Yakult Danone India, established in 2005 and present in the market since 2008, is expanding its presence to nearly 700 cities nationwide. The company is also seeking to broaden its consumer base beyond the upper and mid middle classes by pushing further into the mass segment.

“The growth (expectation in India) is double-digit growth for this year and the next year also,” said Yakult Danone India Managing Director Eiji Amano.

He added, “Our next milestone of achieving double-digit growth every year until 2030 reflects the growing demand for probiotics and the confidence we have in the Indian market.”

Amano said India has significant potential, supported by the expansion of the middle class and rising health awareness. “It is big,” he said when asked about the opportunity in the country.

While India is still relatively young for Yakult compared with markets such as Japan, Indonesia, and China where the brand has been present for decades, the company is working to scale up volumes.

“We are only 17 years old in India. So now it’s in the process to reach there (the scale of other countries), but still the potential is very big in India... We are present in 40 countries in the world. Among the 40 countries, India is ranked in the middle,” he noted.

On India’s long-term potential, Amano said, “We hope so but other countries are also growing, but it can as it has a huge potential,” when asked whether India could break into Yakult’s top ten markets globally. The company’s four largest markets currently are Japan, China, Indonesia and Mexico.

Bollywood actor Pannu, speaking on her association with Yakult, said, “I’m really happy to be part of Yakult’s journey in promoting good gut health. My family has been enjoying Yakult for years, especially my mom, and I’ve seen first-hand how small, consistent habits can make a big difference. I truly believe that good health starts in the gut, and Yakult is such an easy, tasty way to include that in our daily routine. I’m excited to help spread this message and encourage more people across India to embrace a healthier lifestyle.”

Yakult’s India portfolio currently includes its flagship probiotic drink, containing over 6.5 billion Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota bacteria per serving, and a reduced sugar variant, Yakult Light, launched in 2018. New flavours such as mango and less sugar versions have been introduced in recent years.

The company has also relied on its “Yakult Ladies” initiative, a home delivery model run by specially trained women who distribute the drink directly to households while educating families about gut health. This model has been described by the company as both a last-mile distribution mechanism and a platform for women’s economic empowerment.

According to IMARC Group estimates, India’s probiotic drinks market was valued at INR 1,348.8 million in 2024 and is projected to expand to nearly INR 5,778.9 million by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 16.67%.