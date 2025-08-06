Xiaomi India updates Redmi brand identity ahead of Redmi 15 launch

New Delhi: Xiaomi India has introduced a refreshed brand identity for its Redmi line, including a new logo, as it prepares to launch the Redmi August 2025 15 on 19.
The company stated that the updated visual identity reflects Redmi’s journey over the past 11 years in India and its evolving relationship with a new generation of users.
Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer at Xiaomi India, said, “Redmi has always stood for making the impossible possible. Over the past decade, we were often the first smartphone for millions of Indians. Their trust and feedback shaped our path. Today, those users have grown, and so have we.
The new Redmi identity reflects this shared evolution. Young India is bold yet grounded, ambitious yet self-aware. We are not leaving behind who we were, but becoming who our users need us to be. This rebranding is a tribute to the resilience, clarity, and progress we see in our community every day. As our users grow, we grow. As they dream bigger, we continue to build for them.”
The brand’s updated identity is intended to mirror a generation that, in Xiaomi’s view, is increasingly defined not only by aspiration but also by a more grounded sense of direction. The company described the rebranding as part of a wider evolution in its engagement with Indian consumers.
Redmi’s product history includes devices positioned around performance and affordability, such as the Redmi Note 10 series, and mainstream 5G smartphones like the Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 13 5G. The company said these models contributed to wider adoption of 5G across India.
The upcoming Redmi 15 is set to be the first device launched under the updated brand identity.