Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B steps down

New Delhi: Muralikrishnan B, President at Xiaomi India, has resigned from his role as President to pursue his passion for academic research.

Muralikrishnan, who joined Xiaomi in 2018 as the Chief Operating Officer, was elevated to the position of President in 2022.

Muralikrishnan will stay on as an independent strategic advisor and continue in his current role through the end of 2024. Afterwards, he will begin a six-month gardening leave.

In his statement, Muralikrishnan expressed gratitude for his tenure, stating, "My experience at Xiaomi India has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my career. The values of sincerity and passion that Xiaomi embodies have been central to our journey. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together."

He is set to pursue an Executive Doctorate in Management with a focus on 'Consumer Behaviour on Technology Platforms' at the Indian School of Business.

The company has not yet announced a direct successor for the presidency role.

Adam Zeng, Senior Vice-President of the Group and President of Xiaomi’s International Business Department, praised Muralikrishnan's contributions, saying, "Under Murali's leadership, Xiaomi has seen exceptional success in India, continuing to be a key player in the technology landscape and connecting millions to innovative products."