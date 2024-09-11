Xiaomi India appoints Sudhin Mathur as Chief Operating Officer

New Delhi: Xiaomi India has appointed Sudhin Mathur as their new Chief Operating Officer.

Embarking on a new journey, Mathur, COO, Xiaomi India, said, “I am glad to be a part of Xiaomi India family at such an exciting time and work closely with an extremely passionate team who is driven to make a revolutionary brand. Xiaomi India has been leading the technology sector with the magic of its unparalleled range of products and services. Together, we aim to drive innovation, push boundaries and deliver exceptional experiences for our customers”

Sharing the information, Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India, said, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Sudhin Mathur to the Xiaomi India team. He brings a unique blend of strategic vision and operational expertise that perfectly aligns with our multi-year strategy to establish Xiaomi as the most preferred Smartphone x AIoT brand for aspirational Indians. Sudhin's extensive experience delivering results across diverse businesses, coupled with his proven ability to build high-functional teams, will be instrumental in driving our growth agenda. We are at a crucial inflection point for the organization as we concluded on a successful Q2. To maintain this momentum and achieve our ambitious goals, we are onboarding the right talent to balance clear focus with investing in functional capabilities to scale maximum productivity."

Mathur has experience across telecom, services, and office automation. His expertise spans brand building, retail transformation, and high-performance team development.

His most recent role is Managing Director of Motorola Mobility India and Country Head of Lenovo Mobile Business Group.

During his prior commitments, he played a role at Sony Ericsson setting up the company’s Global R&D Centre in Chennai. Over his three-decade career, he has held roles at LG Mobiles among others. Additionally, he embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with Shoptalk as a founder.