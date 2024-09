New Delhi: Hyundai's CMO Angela Zepeda has joined Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) as the global head of marketing.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced the appointment, praising Zepeda's experience in growing global brands and her leadership at Hyundai, where she served as both CMO and Chief Creative Officer.

Zepeda is the first to hold this position since Musk's $44 billion acquisition of X in 2022. She brings over 20 years of experience from agencies like Innocean, Lowe Campbell Ewald, and TBWA.