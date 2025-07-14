Wrap2Earn names Nitin Rastogi as National Head

New Delhi: Wrap2Earn, an out-of-home (OOH) media marketplace, has appointed Nitin Rastogi as its National Head.

Rastogi brings over two decades of experience in brand marketing, integrated media planning, and client leadership, and joins the company’s senior team to support its ongoing expansion and integrated offerings across the country.

Rastogi has previously worked with advertising agencies and led campaigns for clients across sectors including BFSI, FMCG, automotive, entertainment, and telecom. His body of work has received more than 110 industry recognitions, including honours from the EMVIES, EFFIES, Goa Fest, Kyoorius, and Cannes Shortlist.

BuzzOmni, the integrated media division of Wrap2Earn, has a 50-member team and a growing presence across India. Rastogi is expected to support its ongoing efforts in expanding media solutions and partnerships across formats and cities.

In recent years, Wrap2Earn has expanded its presence across multiple cities through transit-based campaigns. Its media platform, BuzzOmni, now includes formats such as airport and cinema advertising, billboards, and on-ground activations.