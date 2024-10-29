Wrangler and Social team up for co-branded music events across six cities

New Delhi: Wrangler has announced a partnership with SOCIAL, to bring a series of co-branded musical events with local artistes to six major cities across India from October to December 2024, aiming to create an immersive experience for consumers of both brands.

This partnership is designed to boost brand visibility for both Wrangler and SOCIAL. The events will engage attendees with exclusive co-branded merchandise, live music, brand activations and performances from local rap and hip-hop artists.

Each event will feature co-branded stages, LED displays, and interactive Wrangler-themed activities. From game tables to branded menu items and photo booths, every element seeks to reflect the spirit of Wrangler. Attendees will also have the chance to win gift vouchers and enjoy adventure-themed storyboards designed to connect them with the brand’s ethos.

ace turtle has partnered with Collective Artists Network, to organise the events across SOCIAL’s outlets pan India.

Nitin Chhabra, CEO of ace turtle, the licensee of Wrangler in India, said, "At Wrangler, we always strive to connect with our consumers in new, authentic ways. Partnering with SOCIAL was a natural fit, as both brands resonate strongly with India’s youth. This collaboration blends fashion, music, and culture in a way that reflects the energy of our audience and reinforces Wrangler’s iconic status."

Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality added, “At SOCIAL, we craft immersive experiences through brand partnerships that bring our communities closer together. Our collaboration with Wrangler fuses music, fashion, and culture in a way that truly resonates with our audience. Together, we’re bringing to life the adventurous spirit and urban creativity both brands stand for.”

Sudeep Subash, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Collective Artists Network, said, "We're excited to partner with Wrangler and SOCIAL to curate a series of vibrant events that seamlessly blend fashion, music, and cultural expression. Together, we aim to craft moments that inspire and connect communities through shared passion and creativity."