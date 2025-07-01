Wooden Street appoints Pulkit Tiwari as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Wooden Street has appointed Pulkit Tiwari as its Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. In his new role, Tiwari will lead marketing, growth, and brand strategy, and work closely with the founder’s office and leadership teams across retail, technology, and operations.

Tiwari has over a decade of experience in digital, brand, and category leadership roles at companies such as Wipro, Amazon, and Ericsson. His background includes work in e-commerce, performance marketing, monetisation, and customer experience, managing cross-functional teams in both scale-ups and larger organisations.

“At this point in my journey, I’m drawn to problems that are equal parts business and human,” said Pulkit. “Wooden Street has built something meaningful in a complex space, balancing design, service, and access. The opportunity now is to shape how customers experience the brand in more thoughtful, consistent, and differentiated ways as we scale.”

Tiwari will be responsible for strengthening the company’s brand identity, optimising the customer funnel, and driving performance across its e-commerce channels. His role also includes developing brand storytelling and growth initiatives that integrate Wooden Street’s omnichannel operations.

“Pulkit brings a rare mix of structure, warmth, and sharp customer understanding,” said Lokendra Ranawat, CEO and Co-founder of Wooden Street. “He listens deeply, moves quickly, and raises the bar without making it feel heavy. I’m excited for what we’ll build together, not just in terms of topline growth, but in how people experience Wooden Street at every touchpoint.”