Women workforce participation hitting 40% changes advertising dynamics: Ashish Pherwani

During the launch of the EY-FICCI M&E report, Pherwani said that this surge is creating a powerful new segment of consumers with substantial discretionary spending power

Dipti Ranglani
Ashish Pherwani

Mumbai: The FICCI-EY M&E industry report revealed a dramatic increase in the women workforce to 40%, up from a previous 24%. 

This significant leap is poised to redefine advertising strategies as per Ashish Pherwani, Partner at EY.

He underscored the implications of this development and said, "This unprecedented rise to 40% marks a pivotal moment," he stated. 

"Just two years ago, we were grappling with a 24% participation rate. This surge is creating a powerful new segment of consumers with substantial discretionary spending power, which will undoubtedly be a key driver of advertising trends in the coming years."

In the face of economic headwinds that have impacted sales and hiring, this surge in financially independent women represents a powerful wave of positive change. 

The expanding economic influence of women is not just a statistical milestone; it signifies a fundamental reshaping of the M&E and advertising market, signalling new opportunities and a more inclusive consumer landscape.

