New Delhi: Funding for women co-founded technology startups in India stood at around $1.1 billion across 407 rounds in 2025, according to a report by Tracxn. The figure represents a 9% decline from the $1.2 billion recorded in 2024.

While overall funding fell slightly, the number of funding rounds dropped more sharply, decreasing by 29 per cent from 580 in 2024 to 407 in 2025. At the same time, the median deal size increased from $2.4 million to $3.8 million, indicating a shift towards larger investments in a smaller number of companies.

Tracxn described the period as one characterised by “recovery and disciplined capital”, with investors directing funds towards businesses with stronger revenue visibility and established growth potential. The report also noted a continued flow of new startups entering the ecosystem alongside a growing group of well-funded growth-stage companies.

“India Tech’s women co-founded startup ecosystem entered a disciplined capital phase, where funding levels remained stable while investors concentrated capital in fewer, higher-quality companies. Funding stabilisation alongside strong growth-stage participation signalled that investors continued backing Women co-founded startups with proven traction, even as the broader market remained selective.

“Capital increasingly concentrated around fewer, high-conviction women co-founded startups, reflecting investors prioritising scale, capital efficiency, and strong revenue visibility,” Tracxn said in the report.

Early-stage funding rose to $572 million in 2025 from $528 million in the previous year, although deal volume declined from 98 to 82 rounds. Seed-stage and late-stage funding moderated to $259 million and $283 million respectively.

Among notable transactions during the year, jewellery brand Giva, co-founded by Nikita Prasad, raised $62 million in a Series C funding round in June 2025. Specialty coffee chain Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, co-founded by Namrata Asthana, secured $25 million during the same month.

By city, Bengaluru recorded the highest funding for women-led startups in 2025 at $447 million, followed by Gurugram with $115 million and Mumbai with $112 million.