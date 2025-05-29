Wolfzhowl taps Waheed as Global CEO; Jean Paul to helm Southeast Asia

New Delhi: Wolfzhowl, a consultancy specialising in brand and consumer strategy, has appointed Waheed as its Global CEO and Jean Paul as CEO for Southeast Asia. The leadership changes are part of the firm’s efforts to strengthen and expand its strategy that merges behavioural insights with technological integration.

Described internally as “#Stratech”, the consultancy’s model combines socio-cultural and behavioural strategy with data-led insights and technology, aiming for faster and more scalable execution through digital systems.

Waheed, who was previously Global Chief Strategy Officer at Verticurl, will lead the consultancy’s vision globally. With over 20 years of experience in martech, data, and AI across Australia, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, he brings international perspective to the firm’s strategy.

“I’m thrilled to join Wolfzhowl at such a pivotal time. We’re here to prove that businesses don’t just grow when strategy meets technology; they transform. Stratech is more than a methodology; it’s a movement,” said Waheed.

Jean Paul will oversee growth across Southeast Asia from the regional hub in Singapore. He has over two decades of experience in leadership roles at networks such as Publicis, Omnicom, and Dentsu across Asia-Pacific markets.

“Southeast Asia is full of ambition and complexity, and that’s exactly where orchestration thinking thrives. I’m excited to shape Wolfzhowl’s growth here and help brands win by being behaviour-led and tech-enabled,” Jean Paul said.

Commenting on the appointments, Kalyan Ram Challapalli, Founder and Strategy Chief at Wolfzhowl, said, “Our Australia & Southeast Asia entry is a critical chapter in Wolfzhowl’s evolution. With Waheed and Jean onboard, we are ready to scale our Stratech philosophy to a new breed of clients looking for insight & tech transformation.”