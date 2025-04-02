With Rs 25 cr marketing push, Neela Mediatech seeks media and creative agency partners

New Delhi: Neela Mediatech, the digital venture founded by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) creator Asit Kumarr Modi, is scaling its digital venture across gaming, animation, gamified learning, Web3, and merchandise.

The venture is inviting top media and creative agencies to collaborate, as part of its expansion.

The company is backed by an annual marketing budget of Rs 25 crore and is seeking strategic partners to lead its user acquisition and retention initiatives.

Neela Mediatech is entering its growth phase after two years of product development and testing for Product-Market Fit.

The company has launched TMKOC Rhymes, Gada Electronics, a flagship mobile game, and TMKOC PlaySchool, a gamified learning app.

A full-scale marketing launch is planned across TV, Print, and Digital. Neela Mediatech’s merchandise line — currently in the soft launch will also be available with TMKOC characters as collectables and branded products.

“For over 16 years, TMKOC has been a source of joy for families across India. With Neela Mediatech, we’re transforming that legacy into digital-first experiences for a global audience,” said Modi, Founder, Neela Mediatech and Neela Film Productions.

He added, “We are now looking for visionary agency partners to help us scale this innovation and create a global phenomenon.”

Harjeet Chhabra, CEO, Neela Mediatech, added, “Our goal is to merge storytelling, education, and play in ways the world hasn’t seen. With our strong foundation and passionate 70-member team, we’re ready to level up.”