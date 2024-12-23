Wipro appoints Ranjita Ghosh as the Global Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Wipro on Monday announced the appointment of Ranjita Ghosh as the new Global Chief Marketing Officer. Ghosh will assume her new role from February 1, 2025.

In this role, she will lead all marketing activities for Wipro Limited across its geographies, shaping the company’s brand and contributing significantly to its growth.

Ghosh will report to the Chief Strategist & Technology Officer Hari Shetty.

She takes over from Laura Langdon, who has decided to explore career opportunities outside Wipro Limited.

Previously, as the CMO of Wipro’s Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit, Ghosh supported its business objectives and success through a robust marketing, customer experience and communications charter.

Her work involved brand positioning and localisation, thought leadership, and managing influencer partnerships, with a focus on innovative marketing strategies and customer advocacy.

With nearly two decades of diverse experience in the global technology services industry, Ghosh has held various roles in Sales, Business Development, Growth Marketing, Buyer Experience, and Ecosystem Partnerships.

She has also managed marketing for multiple high-value portfolios and led teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Ghosh is a Global Fellow at The Marketing Academy, is a prominent speaker and mentor, and is recognised for her advocacy for workplace diversity.

She holds an MBA in Marketing & Operations, a B.E. in Printing Technology, and a PG Diploma in Cyber Law.