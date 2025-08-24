WinZO enters US market and launches short video content format

New Delhi: WinZO announced its official launch in the United States, the world’s largest gaming market by revenue. The US debut follows WinZO’s foray into Brazil in 2023.

WinZO has also announced the launch of ZO TV, a new short-video format aimed at diversifying its content portfolio and enhancing user engagement.

The company said the new format will further strengthen WinZO’s positioning as a global hub for interactive entertainment by offering users a one-stop destination that combines gaming, community interaction and now, short-form video.

“With ZO TV, we are expanding beyond games into new content formats, giving our users more reasons to spend time on the platform,” the company said in a statement.

The decision has come after the Indian Parliament’s passage of the ‘Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans real-money gaming platforms, including fantasy sports services like Dream11.

In a statement, WinZO said, “With India accounting for just 1% of the global gaming market, WinZO’s international expansion represents a Tech Exports 2.0 story: Indian game developers, building culturally relevant games and enabling competitive esports experiences, can now access one of the most mature and lucrative gaming markets through WinZO’s proven plug-and-launch distribution model.”

“The launch of WinZO in the United States is a proud milestone for us and for India’s digital entertainment ecosystem. Our vision has always been to empower Indian game developers to reach global audiences. Entering the US, the world’s largest and most influential gaming market, is a decisive step towards that mission. We are equally excited to introduce ZO TV, our new short video format, which further diversifies our content offerings and strengthens WinZO’s position as a global hub and one-stop destination for interactive entertainment,” said Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda, Co-Founders of WinZO.