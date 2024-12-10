Why CARS24 curated “Dowry Collection” of cars

New Delhi: CARS24, the auto tech platform, launched a campaign titled “Dowry Collection” to spotlight the prevailing social malpractices around dowry.

By shining a spotlight on this issue, CARS24 is urging families to prioritise love, equality, and mutual respect over material exchanges disguised as tradition.

As wedding bells ring this season, CARS24 reminds society that true progress begins by challenging outdated customs and embracing values that uplift relationships and communities.

"The Dowry Collection" campaign by CARS24 is a mix of satire and wit, seeking to disrupt the normalisation of gifting cars as dowry, a trend that has increasingly become a part of wedding season traditions.

The campaign invites users to browse a “curated collection of cars for dowry,” mimicking the allure of traditional dowry practices. However, upon entering their preferences, users are met with a powerful message: “Sorry, the only car we have for dowry is an IN-CAR [Denial]. Dowry is not a custom; it’s a crime. Break the chain.”