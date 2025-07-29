Who is Shailesh Jejurikar, the Indian-origin executive to lead P&G globally?

New Delhi: Shailesh Jejurikar, who began his career in Mumbai, is set to become the next President and Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble on January 1, 2026. Over the past three decades, he has held a range of roles across regions and functions, gradually moving up the ranks at one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies.

The announcement marks a pivotal leadership transition at P&G, as Jejurikar prepares to succeed Jon Moeller, who will stay on as Executive Chairman. With his appointment, Jejurikar joins the growing list of Indian-origin executives at the helm of multinational corporations, at a time when businesses are navigating complex global supply chains, evolving consumer habits, and economic uncertainty.

Currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, Jejurikar oversees a broad portfolio covering P&G’s Enterprise Markets, which include Latin America, India, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, as well as company-wide functions such as supply chain, sales, IT, and new business development.

His responsibilities span a diverse set of geographies and operations, reflecting a career that has involved working across developed and emerging markets alike.

Originally from Mumbai, Jejurikar joined the company’s India division in 1989 after completing his MBA from IIM Lucknow. Over the following decades, he held roles in brand management, business leadership, and global category development across North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. From 2019 to 2021, he led P&G’s Fabric & Home Care division, the company’s largest, which includes brands such as Tide and Ariel and accounts for a substantial share of P&G’s revenues.

He also served as the executive sponsor for P&G’s global sustainability efforts, tasked with embedding environmental priorities within business operations.

Jejurikar’s appointment comes amid a wider trend of Indian-origin executives taking up top roles in multinational corporations. His career reflects the increasing visibility of leaders with experience in multiple geographies and categories, particularly as global firms look to balance growth in mature markets with expansion in the Global South.

The leadership change arrives at a time when large FMCG companies face a range of pressures, from cost volatility and supply chain disruptions to evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory shifts. How P&G adapts to these challenges under Jejurikar’s leadership remains to be seen, but his familiarity with both operational systems and emerging markets will likely shape the company’s next steps.

Jejurikar is expected to continue in his current role until the end of 2025.