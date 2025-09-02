Who is Philipp Navratil, Nestlé’s new CEO after Laurent Freixe’s exit

New Delhi: Nestlé has named Philipp Navratil as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, following the dismissal of Laurent Freixe for breaching the company’s Code of Business Conduct.

Navratil has been with Nestlé since 2001, starting as an internal auditor before moving into commercial roles across Central America.

In 2009, he became Country Manager for Honduras and later led the coffee and beverage business in Mexico, where he played a key role in strengthening the Nescafé brand.

In 2020, he took on global responsibilities in Nestlé’s Coffee Strategic Business Unit, overseeing strategy and innovation for both Nescafé and Starbucks.

By July 2024, he was heading Nespresso, accelerating growth and building momentum for the brand. He joined Nestlé’s Executive Board in January 2025.

Freixe’s exit came after an internal investigation revealed an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate, which contravened company policy. The probe was overseen by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, with support from external counsel.

Chairman Paul Bulcke said the decision was unavoidable, “This was a necessary decision. Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé.”