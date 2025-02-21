Who is Flipkart Smartphone Baba?

New Delhi: SW Network and Flipkart have launched the "Flipkart Smartphone Baba" campaign at Mahakumbh 2025. The campaign blends traditional cultural elements with modern retail solutions, reaching an estimated audience of 40 crore attendees.

According to SW Network, the creation of "Flipkart Smartphone Baba," a culturally resonant character who traversed the Mahakumbh grounds, effectively communicating Flipkart's budget smartphone offerings from best mobile phone brands like Vivo poco, Realme and Samsung, all ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000. The company also organised a towel giveaway.

"At SW Network, we believe in creating campaigns that merge cultural relevance with consumer needs," said Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder, SW Network.

"Flipkart Smartphone Baba at Mahakumbh was a perfect example—an initiative that not only captured attention but also provided real value. By blending technology with tradition, we made smartphone accessibility seamless, ensuring Flipkart's presence felt both engaging and essential," he added.

The campaign's strategy included elements such as a retail hub staffed with trained representatives, "SnapMySnaan" initiative, offering professional photography services to devotees taking a dip in the holy Ganges, giveaways of customised towels and water bottles, real-time content creation through influencer partnerships and free phone giveaways.

Attendees who’ve lost their phones walked away with brand-new ones.

"Through our collaboration with SW Network, we brought Flipkart's affordability and convenience directly to the devotees.

The Smartphone Baba campaign was a unique way to engage with our audience while making phone buying effortless, fun, and deeply integrated into the festival experience” said one of the employees in the leadership team.