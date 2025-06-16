Who is Arun Srinivas? The man leading Meta’s charge in India

New Delhi: Arun Srinivas has been appointed as the new India Head of Meta, taking on the role as the digital advertising industry in the country continues to expand. With more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing and leadership across consumer and technology companies, Srinivas brings a background shaped by various corporate roles.

He began his career in the fast-moving consumer goods sector with Reebok in 1996, where he worked as a product manager, regional sales manager for South India, and later as a marketing manager. He then joined Hindustan Unilever in 2001, spending over 15 years in the company and holding several leadership roles in India and South Asia. He eventually became the Category Vice President for Foods South Asia, managing operations in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. He also led Skin Care & Makeup and Beverages categories, overseeing brands such as Fair & Lovely, Ponds, Vaseline, Lakmé and Knorr.

After leaving Unilever in 2017, Srinivas moved to WestBridge Capital Partners as an operating advisor. He later joined Ola in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer and Global Chief Marketing Officer. During his time at Ola, he managed the India business, including marketing and revenue functions, and was involved in the company’s expansion to the UK.

Srinivas joined Meta in 2020 to lead its Global Business Group in India, working with large advertisers and agencies. In 2022, he became Director and Head of the Ads Business in India, where he led revenue efforts and was responsible for sales, creative and measurement functions.

As the new head of Meta in India, he will now oversee the company’s operations and strategy in the country. His appointment comes as Meta looks to expand its presence in one of its most significant markets globally.

Srinivas holds a postgraduate degree in marketing from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and an undergraduate degree in physics from the University of Madras. He also completed an executive programme in strategic customer management at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, in 2007.