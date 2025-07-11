Who could connect HUL MD & CEO Rohit Jawa to a classic bike? Harsh Goenka did

New Delhi: HUL announced on July 10 that Rohit Jawa was moving out and Priya Nair was taking charge, but Harsh Goenka had already thrown a curveball two weeks earlier.

One cryptic line on X, no names, just a “rejuvenated classic bike,” and suddenly, the boardroom had its very own guessing game. Turns out, Goenka was hinting at a Jawa, and not just the motorcycle.

On June 24, the RPG Group Chairperson responded to The Economic Times’ “Suits & Sayings” column, famous for sprinkling boardroom breadcrumbs, with a mysterious post on X.

“Same name as a rejuvenated classic bike,” he wrote.

This @hvgoenka cracked on June 24, with this classic 🏍️ ! pic.twitter.com/pxasmKA7xT — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) July 10, 2025

That day (June 24), ET had hinted at a leadership reshuffle at a major consumer brand.

Hard to say how many would’ve linked a classic bike to an FMCG CEO.

But fast forward to July 10, and the puzzle clicked into gear: Rohit Jawa was stepping down, and the Jawa bike wasn’t just a ride; it was a clue.

Suddenly, Goenka’s ‘classic bike’ clue clicked into place. Rohit Jawa’s surname is also the name of the iconic motorcycle brand, Jawa.

Lloyd Mathias, brand strategist and angel investor, couldn’t help but acknowledge the “classic bike” hint drop.

He posted a screenshot of the BestMediaInfo.com story on Jawa’s exit, neatly paired with a photo of a Jawa bike, captioned:

Now that’s how you rev up a corporate guessing game.