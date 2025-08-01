“What’s good for India is good for HUL” says Priya Nair, signalling focus on national growth

New Delhi: Priya Nair, who recently took over as Managing Director and CEO of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), has marked the moment with a personal reflection on LinkedIn, calling it a “new beginning” at her “alma mater.”

Sharing her thoughts publicly for the first time since stepping into the role, Nair described the appointment as both an honour and a responsibility. “I am humbled to receive the baton from a league of extraordinary leaders who have helped make HUL one of the largest and most respected FMCG companies in India today,” she wrote.

Emphasising the company’s readiness to navigate a rapidly evolving business environment, she noted, “HUL is well poised to leverage the opportunities that India presents and partner the nation’s growth journey. We have distinctive moats that will not only help us navigate the challenging and fast transforming business environment today but also win in the future.”

Her post also signalled a leadership approach grounded in purpose and national alignment. “Our brands, our people and a belief that what is good for India, is good for HUL,” she concluded.

Nair has had a long-standing journey with the company. HUL noted that her significant contributions led her to become Executive Director, Home Care, HUL between 2014 and 2020, followed by Executive Director, Beauty and Personal Care, HUL from 2020 to 2022.

She then moved to a global role as Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty and Wellbeing at Unilever, and since 2023, served as President of Beauty and Wellbeing, one of Unilever’s fastest growing businesses.