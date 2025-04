New Delhi: The Westin Mumbai Garden City has announced the appointment of Ahemer Shaikh as Director of Sales and Marketing.

Shaikh has 17+ years of experience across marketing, sales, reservations and event management within the hospitality sector.

Most recently, he was the Director of Sales at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar.

Shaikh has worked with hotels such as JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Courtyard Marriott Mumbai, Marriott Sales Office-South Mumbai, and JW Marriott Juhu.