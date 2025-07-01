0

Wellbeing Nutrition appoints Varun Kandhari as Chief Marketing and Growth Officer

With over 18 years of experience across FMCG companies including Mars Wrigley and Unilever, Kandhari joins Wellbeing Nutrition to lead marketing and growth

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Wellbeing Nutrition has appointed Varun Kandhari as its Chief Marketing and Growth Officer.

 Kandhari brings over 18 years of experience in marketing and P&L leadership across companies such as Mars Wrigley, Unilever, and Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

Kandhari previously served as Director of Marketing and Strategic Demand at Mars Wrigley, where he was a member of the India Executive Leadership Team. He worked at the company for a decade, leading business growth, profitability efforts, and expansion into new categories. His earlier roles include positions at Unilever in the Home & Personal Care division across South Asia, and most recently, he served as Chief Marketing Officer and Strategy Lead at Davide Campari-Milano N.V. for India and South Asia.

Commenting on the appointment, Saurabh Kapoor, Co-Founder of Wellbeing Nutrition, said, “We are entering an exciting phase of growth with a clear ambition to double our revenue to 300–350 crore this year. Our strategy is rooted in building a powerful upper funnel, creating deeper brand salience, expanding our reach, and setting the stage for long-term, sustainable scale. We are pleased to welcome Varun, who comes with a strong track record of building categories & scaling businesses. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping our next phase of growth.”

Kandhari said, “I am thrilled to join Wellbeing Nutrition at a pivotal stage in its growth journey. Its commitment to science-backed, sustainable wellness resonates with me. I look forward to building on this strong foundation to bring world-class nutrition solutions to more consumers across India and beyond.”

