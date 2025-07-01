Wellbeing Nutrition appoints Varun Kandhari as Chief Marketing and Growth Officer

New Delhi: Wellbeing Nutrition has appointed Varun Kandhari as its Chief Marketing and Growth Officer.

Kandhari brings over 18 years of experience in marketing and P&L leadership across companies such as Mars Wrigley, Unilever, and Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

Kandhari previously served as Director of Marketing and Strategic Demand at Mars Wrigley, where he was a member of the India Executive Leadership Team. He worked at the company for a decade, leading business growth, profitability efforts, and expansion into new categories. His earlier roles include positions at Unilever in the Home & Personal Care division across South Asia, and most recently, he served as Chief Marketing Officer and Strategy Lead at Davide Campari-Milano N.V. for India and South Asia.

Commenting on the appointment, Saurabh Kapoor, Co-Founder of Wellbeing Nutrition, said, “We are entering an exciting phase of growth with a clear ambition to double our revenue to 300–350 crore this year. Our strategy is rooted in building a powerful upper funnel, creating deeper brand salience, expanding our reach, and setting the stage for long-term, sustainable scale. We are pleased to welcome Varun, who comes with a strong track record of building categories & scaling businesses. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping our next phase of growth.”

Kandhari said, “I am thrilled to join Wellbeing Nutrition at a pivotal stage in its growth journey. Its commitment to science-backed, sustainable wellness resonates with me. I look forward to building on this strong foundation to bring world-class nutrition solutions to more consumers across India and beyond.”