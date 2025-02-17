Wella Professionals associates with Delhi Capitals for first-ever sports partnership

New Delhi: Wella Professionals has partnered with Delhi Capitals as their official Hair Partner for the 2025 season of India’s Premier Women’s T20 League.

The partnership aims to reinforce the connection between peak performance and hair that is as resilient, damage-free, and nourished as the athletes themselves.

Pravesh Saha, General Manager, India and South Asia, Wella Company, said, “Recognising and encouraging women sports is a key focus of our partnership with Delhi Capitals for the Women’s T20 League 2025. We are proud to support women athletes who are breaking barriers and showcasing their strength and determination. Delhi Capitals stands out as a team that embodies these values of being victorious, making them the ideal partners for Wella Professionals. Just as elite athletes train to maintain peak physical performance, hair too requires dedicated care to stay strong and healthy. This collaboration proves that great hair is not just about style but about the confidence to perform at your best.”

Sunil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi Capitals, said, “We are delighted to welcome Wella Professionals as the Official Hair Partner of our women’s team for the 2025 season. It is enriching for us to collaborate with a partner that resonates with our commitment to excellence and providing opportunities for our women athletes to perform with confidence on & off the field.”