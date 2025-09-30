Weber Shandwick elevates Shashikanth Someshwar to CEO of India Operations

New Delhi: Weber Shandwick has promoted Shashikanth Someshwar to the position of Chief Executive Officer for its India operations, effective October 1.

Someshwar, a public relations professional with over two decades of experience, has been instrumental in driving the agency's expansion in India.

Prior to this elevation, he served as Managing Director of Current Global, part of The Weber Shandwick Collective, and held the role of interim Managing Director for Weber Shandwick India earlier this year following the departure of former CEO Valerie Pinto in April.

His previous roles include leadership positions in corporate and consumer practices, as well as stints at agencies like Perfect Relations, where he was Vice President, and Creation India, where he led operations.

This leadership change follows a period of transition after Valerie Pinto's exit, during which Someshwar and Karan Bhandari served as managing directors reporting directly to Kim.