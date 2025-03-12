Webenza wins digital creative mandate for Joy Personal Care

New Delhi: Joy Personal Care has appointed Webenza as its digital marketing agency.
Webenza secured the digital creative mandate in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for driving brand awareness and consideration across Joy Personal Care's product portfolio.
Poulomi Roy, CMO, Joy Personal Care, said, “At Joy Personal Care, we believe that beauty is about embracing and enhancing one’s natural self rather than altering it. Our products are designed to support this philosophy, and our brand communication has always reflected this belief. We see beauty not just as a product offering but as an experience that connects deeply with our audience’s aspirations. With Webenza’s creative expertise and strategic approach, we are excited to strengthen this connection and take our digital presence to the next level."
Puneet Pahuja, Founder and CEO, Webenza, said, "Social media and content creators have transformed the way brands engage with their audiences, fostering authenticity and deeper connections. We are thrilled to partner with Joy Personal Care to harness the power of storytelling and content creation. With creativity at the core, we look forward to shaping a dynamic digital presence that resonates with consumers and strengthens Joy’s position as a beloved personal care brand."