WebEngage Startup Program invites applications for REV

Delhi: WebEngage announced that applications are open for their next cohort-based Startup Program REV. Through this cohort, WebEngage aims to give 30 startups free access to their AI-powered, CDP and analytics dashboard with credits worth USD 25,000, a dedicated consulting team, and extended benefits via partnerships with VCs, Ecosystem partners and Community partners.

Early-stage startups, either bootstrapped to Series A, in the space of D2C, ECommerce, FinTech, EdTech, HealthTech, Gaming, Marketplaces and other consumer-first startups, are eligible to apply.

WSP REV will select 30 startups to build sustainable businesses by implementing Retention-first strategies unique to their businesses through mentorship programs, workshops, networking and community building.

Nitya Shah, Lead - WSP, WebEngage, said, "A strong Customer Retention strategy helps businesses with sustainable growth and is crucial for long-term success. Over the years, the WebEngage Startup Program has played a pivotal role for early-stage startups in building their engagement and retention strategies. We are very proud to have supported more than 400 businesses to grow through this program. In line with our mission to enable growth for the startup ecosystem, WSP is extremely happy to introduce partner benefits for the new cohort through its unique positioning REV - Retain, Engage, and Value Deliver. The top 30 selected startups will not only get state-of-the-art Retention Consulting from WebEngage but also benefit from our strategic partnerships such as Rize by RazorPay, The D2C Folks, and many others, that will help the startups to REV UP towards growth.”

The application deadline for REV by WebEngage Startup Program is September 22, 2024 and the cohort will run for six months from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

For more information about REV by WebEngage Startup Program and to apply, visit https://webengage.com/startup-program/rev/?utm_source=PRnewswire&utm_medium=article