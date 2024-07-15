Wavin onboards Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador

New Delhi: Wavin, an Orbia business, has announced Rohit Sharma, who recently led India to World T20 victory, as their brand ambassador for the Indian market.

Sharma will be a part of all marketing and communication channels of Wavin.

Announcing the same, Randhir Chauhan, President, Orbia India, said, “Wavin for years has been dedicated to addressing the needs of an aspirational nation by ensuring widespread penetration of quality plumbing and drainage systems across India’s diverse cities and communities. We are now thrilled to have Rohit Sharma, a cricket icon admired by millions and known for his stellar performances, as the face of our company that reflects our own commitment towards providing breakthrough infrastructural solutions and superior products. After recently leading India to a historic win, we truly believe that his persona aligns perfectly with our brand values and together showcase a strong spirit that we are sure will resonate with our business excellence.”

Sharma expressed his excitement about the collaboration and said, "I am excited to join hands with Wavin, a brand that has made significant strides in delivering top-quality and innovative products. I look forward to this partnership and the positive impact we can create together."

The partnership is part of the company’s continued investment in the Indian region.