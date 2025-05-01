WAVES 2025: Govt to unveil white paper on India’s booming live events economy

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan, will unveil “India’s Live Events Economy: A Strategic Growth Imperative,” a white paper commissioned by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The White Paper will be formally released on May 3, 2025, during the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai. The White Paper presents an analysis of India’s live entertainment industry, highlighting emerging trends, growth trajectories, and strategic recommendations for the sector’s continued evolution.

India’s live events landscape is transforming—from a fragmented sector to a structured and influential pillar of the country’s cultural and creative economy. The period from 2024 to 2025 marks a defining inflection point, with international acts such as Coldplay performing in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, signalling India’s readiness to host global-scale events.

Key trends in the sector include the rise of event tourism, with nearly half a million attendees travelling specifically for live music events, indicating the emergence of a robust music-tourism economy. Premium ticketing segments—such as VIP experiences, curated access, and luxury hospitality—have witnessed over 100% year-on-year growth, pointing to an increasingly experience-driven audience. Participation from Tier-2 cities has surged, driven by multi-city tours and the growing popularity of regional festivals.

In 2024, the organised live events segment recorded 15% growth, contributing an additional Rs 13 billion in revenue, establishing it as one of the fastest-growing verticals within India’s media and entertainment ecosystem. Large-scale events in the current landscape typically generate approximately 2,000 to 5,000 temporary jobs each, underscoring the sector’s growing contribution to employment and skill development.

With focused investments, policy support, and infrastructural upgrades, India is on track to position itself as one of the top five live entertainment destinations globally by 2030, unlocking new avenues for economic growth, employment generation, tourism, and enhanced global cultural presence.