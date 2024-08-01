Wavemaker India wins integrated media mandate for Taco Bell

New Delhi: Wavemaker India has recently bagged the integrated media mandate for Taco Bell.
The account will be handled out of Wavemaker’s Delhi Office. Wavemaker India will be responsible for developing and executing media strategies across various online and offline channels.
Speaking about the partnership, Kunal Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer Taco Bell, said, “We are delighted to partner with some of the best minds at Wavemaker as we set out to build Taco Bell as one the most loved QSR brands in India. We are sure that with the media prowess at Wavemaker, we will together establish Taco Bell as food which the new generation of Indian consumers love, by giving them a Loaded with More experience - with Taco Bell Food as well as our communication.”
Taco Bell in partnership with Wavemaker, recently launched its latest campaign ‘Loaded with more.’
Orchestrated by Wavemaker and brought to life by Media.Monks and Creativeland Productions, the campaign aims to encourage consumers to explore new offerings like the Loaded with More Crispy Chalupa Taco or the 7 Layer Burrito.
Commenting on this partnership, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker, said, “We are excited to welcome a dynamic brand like Taco Bell to our family. We are thrilled to explore new opportunities and build innovative strategies that resonate with Taco Bell's unique vision. By fusing our expertise with their bold spirit, we're confident of creating something truly exceptional.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Office Head for West, North and East, Wavemaker India, stated, “Taco Bell isn’t just about food; it’s about creating memorable, engaging experiences. Winning this mandate is a call to unleash unparalleled creativity and collaboration that Wavemaker is known for.
Our debut large-scale campaign, ‘Loaded with More,’ exemplifies this vision. Our media strategy for this dynamic brand was focused on maximizing mental availability in a high cluttered category and sparking conversation and 'wow' factor that truly resonates with consumers. We will continue to harness diverse channels, our exclusive partnerships and platforms for Taco Bell.”