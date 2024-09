New Delhi: Warner Bros. Discovery announced Nilesh Zaveri as Senior Vice President, CFO, and COO for APAC.

He had a stint with VICE Media as the MD - APAC and COO and CFO - Asia Pacific for more than six years.

Zaveri has had previous stints in leadership roles in Discovery Inc., ESPN Star Sports, and 21st Century Fox. He was part of Star TV Network from 2003 to 2009.