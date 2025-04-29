WARC Awards 2025 announces gold, silver and bronze Asia Pacific winners

New Delhi: The gold, silver and bronze winners are announced for the WARC Awards 2025 - Asia Pacific. Now in their fifth year, the awards, in association with Lions, honour marketing and strategic effectiveness.

Five gold, seven silver and eight bronze accolades have been awarded for Asia-Pacific.

Campaigns for both global and local brands, and a range of product categories including consumer packaged goods (CPG), telco, and transportation are represented, showcasing how marketers are driving growth across different sectors.

India has won 7 awards with Leo, Mumbai taking home six awards and Ogilvy, Mumbai winning one award.

Australia has won the most awards (8), with Singapore (3) and New Zealand (2) following in the lead.

The APAC jury, made up of top industry experts from across the region, judged using the Creative Effectiveness and the B2B Effectiveness Ladders.

Matt Che, Jury Chair, WARC Awards Asia-Pacific and Chief Marketing Officer, Budweiser, APAC, said, “This year’s winners aren’t just clever – they’re cultural brewers crafting impact. Sharp insights, fermented with hyper-local creative solutions, brewed into masterpieces rooted in tradition yet tackling today’s problems. The jury was not just inspired – Asia’s rewriting the playbook, and we were all taking notes!”

The Gold, Silver and Bronze winners are:

Brand Purpose category

Silver: Vaseline transition body lotion · Vaseline · Ogilvy, Singapore · Singapore

Business-to-Business category

Silver: Re-engineering agriculture to make farms a level playing field · Lay's · Leo, Mumbai · India

Channel Pioneer category

Gold: Fitchix · Honest Eggs Co · Melbourne / VML, Sydney · Australia

Bronze: Flipkart hijack · Flipkart · Leo, Mumbai · India

Cultural Impact category

Silver: Good Tings – How 2degrees expanded its fight to make New Zealand a fairer place to live · 2degrees · TBWA\New Zealand, Auckland · New Zealand

Period science for moms · P&G Whisper · Leo, Mumbai · India

Customer Experience category

Silver: My Birthday Song · Mondelez India · Ogilvy, Mumbai · India

Bronze: Virtual Pro · Rip Curl · VML, Sydney · Australia

Instant Impact category

Gold: How XXXX turned "The Pride of Queensland" to gold · XXXX · Thinkerbell, Sydney · Australia

Bronze: How uniting generations saw Australian Lamb enjoy results for the ages · Meat and Livestock Australia · The Monkeys | Accenture Song, Sydney · Australia

Never eat dirt again · Uber · Special, Sydney · Australia

The launch of GoMo databank · GoMo · Publicis Chemistry, Singapore · Singapore

Long-term Growth category

Silver: Stickman · PAK'nSAVE · FCB New Zealand, Auckland · New Zealand

Bronze: How the unofficial state of the nation saw Australian lamb leap to new heights · Meat and Livestock Australia · The Monkeys | Accenture Song, Sydney · Australia

Get almost almost anything · Uber Eats · Special, Sydney · Australia

Partnerships and Sponsorships category

Gold: How Spotify created an artist movement to make India pay for music · Spotify · Leo, Mumbai · India

Strategic Thinking category

Gold: Growing IKEA by shifting India’s lens on home furnishing · IKEA · Leo, Mumbai · India

Silver: Australia's second car · Carshare · Special, Sydney · Australia

Bronze: The underdog that redefined the LCC category · Scoot · VML, Singapore · Singapore

Use of Data category

Gold: Turf Finder · Gatorade · Leo, Mumbai, India · India

No metal is awarded in the Channel Integration category.

The Gold winners will automatically progress to compete at a Global level where a Grand Prix awarding jury made up of all the regional jury chairs - Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, North America - and other regional judges will award the WARC Grands Prix.

The Grand Prix will be revealed on 13 May via the Effectiveness Show screened on warc.com.