Vritti Solutions expands global presence with launch in the UAE

Mumbai: Vritti Solutions, a homegrown IT brand has expanded its global footprint with its suite of IT products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Having delivered digital solutions across diverse sectors in India, the company is expanding its overseas footprint by making inroads in the UAE.

Central to the expansion is the Ekatm Suite which is customised for industries like manufacturing, automobile, retail, pharmacy, banking, healthcare, etc., among others that need customized IT solutions.

The suite of products features security protocols, automated software updates and AI integration.

Veerendra Jamdade

Speaking about the company’s entry into the UAE market, Veerendra Jamdade, Founder & CEO said, “We are excited to introduce Vritti Solutions to the UAE. Our strong, modular, and secure IT solutions are devised to aid organizations in the region to optimize their operations, gain real-time insights, and stay viable in a rapidly evolving business landscape.”