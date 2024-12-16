Volvo Cover Drive: Volvo India invests 60% of adex in experiential marketing

New Delhi: How do you market a luxury product? There could be a thousand answers to this question but the shortest one is “experiential marketing.” Brands integrate the product into an experience and hope it seamlessly becomes a part of your memory.

On Sunday, Volvo Car India launched its Cover Drive initiative, featuring a convoy of Volvo cars journeying from the showroom to Tijara Fort. A special guest, former cricketer Suresh Raina, waited for them at the fort, interacted with customers, and even played cricket with them. This event combined the thrill of driving with the joy of cricket, creating a memorable experience for all participants.

The Volvo Cover Drive with Suresh Raina was an experience aimed at promoting EVs by blending it into an experience.

Jyotsana Singh Kaushik, Director of Marketing and PR at Volvo Car India, highlighted the brand’s focus on experiential marketing. “Our marketing strategy is heavily focused on experiential marketing, which accounts for 60% of our efforts. The remaining 40% is dedicated to digital and other activations.”

Commenting on what the aim of the drive with Suresh Raina was, Kaushik said, “The concept behind today's event is to bring a popular cricketer together with niche audiences and prospective customers, providing them with an exclusive experience that money can't buy. This leaves a lasting positive impression on consumers and it is at the top of our alley.”

Luxury brands like Volvo build brand loyalty through experiential marketing by tapping into different segments and cohorts of consumers.

Weighing in on the discussion, Kaushik said, “Apart from this initiative, we also have a different program called Tre Kronor, which means "three crowns" in Swedish. This program makes our customers feel special by treating them exceptionally when they buy a car from us. It's not just a transactional purchase but an ongoing engagement throughout the year, offering opportunities to participate in events, concerts, and even digital protection for their children online.

Activities like Cover Drive are niche, targeting existing customers and their friends and family. These close-group events, held in various cities, offer unique experiences. For instance, the format may differ between Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai. We focus on a specific audience segment, ensuring personalised and exclusive events.”

Kaushik highlighted her goal of targeting different consumer cohorts while also stressing the importance of not trying to cater to everyone. She stated, "If you are everywhere, then you are nowhere."

Cars are all about the experience, and auto brands are eager to create unique experiences for their consumers. Standing out in this competitive rush can be challenging. When asked how the Cover Drive initiative stands out from other auto brand experiences, Kaushik said, “The biggest strength in any market, not just for Volvo but for any brand across any industry, is differentiating yourself by creating a great synergy between what you're offering and your brand promise. This synergy creates magic.

For example, during the Cover Drive event, I mentioned to the audience that while safety is our cornerstone, we have a cricketer among us who ensures his team is safe and plays well, acting as the safety guardian of the balls. This connection aligns perfectly with our campaign, which involved a scenic drive, cricket interaction, lunch, and discussions about Volvo cars and their safety features.”

Diving deeper into the conversation, BestMediaInfo.com asked Kaushik how she plans on making the Volvo brand “cool” in India as she expressed her desire to cater to a younger audience.

Sharing her thoughts on the question, she said, “The intention is to tap into audiences that have always viewed "cool" as something fun. Traditionally, Volvo has catered to an older audience, but we are evolving to also appeal to younger groups. For these younger groups, the concept of "cool" is different. Our cornerstone remains safety, and our goal is to make safety cool.

While safety might seem like an old-fashioned term, it can be very cool because it allows people to live and do things more freely. The idea is to make safety look cool, which is important as the definition of "cool" changes with generations and evolving consumer audiences. What was cool for one generation may not be for another. Therefore, we intend to make our features relevant without losing focus on safety.”

Mentioning who her TG was, Kaushik said, “There will always be a family-oriented audience that prioritises space and safety, seeking convenience for their family. Safety is a key feature across all car lines. Additionally, there are cars designed for the lower segment where safety remains crucial, but styling and design are also important.

Today, being vegan and sustainable is considered cool. We believe in sustainability and incorporate it into our products, using recycled plastic bottles for seats and mats and avoiding leather. This approach not only makes our products cool but also helps us target different audiences effectively.”

Finally, when we caught up with Raina, we asked him how he resonates with the brand. With a quirky smile, he replied, "You can fit one suitcase, one kit bag, and five players inside, and gaddi chipak ke chalti hai road se.”

Abhishek Mukherjee, Creative Director of MoEngage, who was present at the event as a customer, praised Volvo for their consistent communication and focus on curating experiences for customers. "I feel as if I have developed a relationship with the brand at this point," concluded Mukherjee.