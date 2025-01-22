Volvo Car India partners with World Pickleball League as Luxury Mobility Partner

New Delhi: Volvo Car India has announced its partnership with the World Pickleball League as the Official Luxury Mobility Partner.

Conceptualised and created by Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the league will feature six teams competing in 48 matches over 10 days, alongside performances from Indian artists.

Natekar said, "We are extremely proud to welcome Volvo Car India to the WPBL family. This partnership is a strong testament to the league’s wide appeal. The promise of high-octane action backed by entertainment makes the WPBL appealing to brands across the board."

Jyoti Malhotra, MD- Volvo Car India said, “We are stoked to be the Luxury Mobility Partners for the much-awaited WPBL. I am confident that the WPBL will not only captivate Indian audiences but also contribute significantly to the growth and popularity of this dynamic sport in the country. For Volvo Cars, this is a unique platform to connect with discerning individuals who appreciate the blend of performance, luxury, and a passion for life.”

The inaugural edition of the World Pickleball League kicks off on January 24. Tickets for the games are available on Swiggy Scenes, and fans across the country can catch all the action live on FanCode.