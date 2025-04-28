Volkswagen India awards press communication mandate to Ruder Finn India

New Delhi: Volkswagen India has awarded its press communication mandate to Ruder Finn India, an integrated global communications and creative agency.
Effective May 1, 2025, Ruder Finn will start working on strategic counsel and planning, corporate storytelling, media relations, and integrated campaign support for the company.
Gagan Mangal - Lead, Marketing Communications and Press, Volkswagen India, said, “As we continue to evolve in a dynamic automotive and communications landscape, we are excited to onboard Ruder Finn as our communications partner. Their strategic thinking, integrated approach, and deep understanding of brand storytelling made them the right fit for our journey ahead.”
Atul Sharma, CEO, Ruder Finn India and Head, Middle East, said, “This mandate is a testament to our growing strength in integrated communications and corporate positioning across sectors. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to support Volkswagen India, an iconic brand that has shaped the automobile industry globally and in India. We are thrilled to partner with them at such a pivotal time in this category; our goal will be to create compelling storytelling that mirrors Volkswagen’s legacy and its forward-looking journey, supporting their business ambitions.”
Ruder Finn will operate as an extension of Volkswagen India’s communications team to ensure consistent, insight-led messaging across earned and owned channels.