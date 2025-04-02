Volkswagen India appoints Bishwajeet Samal as Head of Marketing and PR

Mumbai: Volkswagen India has appointed Bishwajeet Samal as the Head of Marketing and Public Relations.

The announcement was shared by Samal on his LinkedIn account earlier today.

Prior to this, Samal was Volkswagen’s Global Head - Campaign and Media Management based out of Wolfsburg, Germany, and Head of Global Marketing Campaigns before that - totalling 17 years of association with Volkswagen Group in various senior management roles.

In the past, Samal has also worked with Tata Teleservices, FCB Interface and Star India.