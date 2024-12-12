Volcan de Mi Tierra Tequila by Louis Vuitton-Moët-Hennessy launches in India

New Delhi: Volcan de Mi Tierra, the tequila brand by Louis Vuitton-Moët-Hennessy has launched its portfolio in India.

The launch features a range, including Blanco, Reposado, Cristalino and Volcan X.A.

Rooted in over 300 years of heritage and passion, Volcan de Mi Tierra draws on the time-honoured traditions of the Gallardo family, whose roots in the tequila-making process trace back to 1774 at the famed Hacienda La Gavilana in Jalisco, Mexico.

In partnership with Moët Hennessy, the Gallardos’ mastery of tequila craftsmanship is combined with Moët Hennessy’s global savoir-faire.

"Volcan de Mi Tierra brings a distinctive offering with its positioning of being one of the only five Tequila’s worldwide with a single nom and 100% additive-free—it delivers an authentic expression of Mexican terroir and craftsmanship," said Smriti Sekhsaria, Marketing Director, Moët Hennessy India. "Rooted in over 300 years of the Gallardo family’s artisanal expertise, combined with Moët Hennessy’s savoir-faire, Volcan de Mi Tierra represents the pinnacle of quality and heritage. We are delighted to introduce this exceptional tequila to India, catering to connoisseurs who appreciate sipping tequila in its purest form, as well as those who enjoy innovative cocktail experiences.