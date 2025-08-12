Vivo leads Q2; Apple’s smartphone shipments surge 21.5% in H1 2025

New Delhi: Apple's supplies in India grew by 21.5% annually to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025 with iPhone 16 being the highest-shipped model across the country during the period, market research firm IDC said on Monday.

According to International Data Corporation's (IDC) worldwide quarterly mobile phone tracker, India's smartphone market shipped 70 million smartphones in the first half of 2025, with a 0.9% growth YoY (year-over-year) and the second quarter of the year registered a growth of 7.3% YoY, shipping 37 million smartphones.

The overall smartphone shipment growth was mitigated by a dip in supplies of Chinese companies, OnePlus, Poco, Xiaomi and Realme, according to the report.

"Apple maintained its strong performance, with shipments growing 21.5% YoY to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025. The iPhone 16 was the highest-shipped model across India in the first half of 2025, making up 4% of overall India shipments during that period.

During the second quarter Apple's iPhone supplies in India grew 19.7% YoY in June 2025 quarter, thereby the company clocking 7.5 market share in the country's smartphone market.

The second quarter recorded 37 million smartphone unit shipments implying Apple supplied 2.7 million units in the India market.

The overall smartphone market during the June quarter was led by Vivo which captured 19% share with 23.5% YoY shipment growth.

Samsung followed Vivo with a 14.5% market share, registering a growth of 21% YoY in smartphone shipments.

"Vivo continues its impressive run, leading the India smartphone market for the sixth consecutive quarter, with a balanced portfolio across price segments and channels. Samsung, a steady second, registered strong growth of 21% led by new model launches across Galaxy A/M/F series, introducing AI-enabled features to mid rangers," the report said.

Oppo shipment grew 25.4% YoY with the brand clocking a 13.4% market share, while Motorola clocked an 8% share rising by 39.4% annually, and iQoo grabbed a 4.3% market share, which was 68.4% higher year-on-year.

OnePlus market share plunged to 2.5% during the reported quarter from 4.4% a year ago with the company's shipment plunging by 39.4%, according to the IDC report.

The market share of Realme slid to 9.7% with the company's smartphone shipment declining by 17.8 YoY in the June 2025 quarter. Xiaomi market share declined to 9.6% with a 23.5% dip in volumes and Poco slipped to 3.8% in terms of market share recording a 28.8% fall in supplies.

The premium segment devices (priced between Rs 52,000-Rs 70,000) registered the highest growth of 96.4 %, and their share increased from 2 to 4%.

"iPhone 16/15 together accounted for more than three fifths of the shipments in this segment," the report said.

The super-premium segment phones (priced above Rs 70,000 apiece) also grew by 15.8 % but thier share remained flat at 7 %.

"Samsung surpassed Apple for the leadership position at 49 and 48 % share, respectively. iPhone 16, Galaxy S25/S24 Ultra/S25 and iPhone 16Plus were key models in the segment," the report said.

The ASPs (average selling price) of smartphones grew by 10.8 % YoY to reach a record of USD 275 in the June 2025 quarter.

The entry level (sub-Rs 8,700) segment witnessed a strong growth of 22.9 % YoY to reach 16 % market shares during the reported quarter from 14 % a year ago.

The volume of mass budget (Rs 8,700-Rs 17,400) segment phones grew by 1.1% YoY while the entry-premium (Rs 17,400 to Rs 35,000) segment declined to 27% from 30% with a 2.5% YoY shipment decline.

"The mid-range smartphone market is currently oversaturated with new model launches, leading to intense competition. This could result in excess inventory during the upcoming festive season. In the crucial second half of 2025, brands and channel partners should focus on driving fresh shipments rather than relying heavily on promotions to clear old stock," IDC Asia Pacific, senior research manager for devices research, Upasana Joshi said.

Shipment of Qualcomm chipset-based smartphones grew by 37.6% YoY, reaching a 33.9% market share, while MediaTek's share declined to 44.3% from 56.1% on a shipment decline of 15.4% YoY in the June 2025 quarter, the report said.