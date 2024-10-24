Viva appoints Anil Kapoor as its first-ever brand ambassador

New Delhi: Viva, global manufacturer and supplier of aluminium composite panels (ACP), has announced the appointment of actor, Anil Kapoor as its first-ever brand ambassador.

This partnership represents a milestone for the ACP industry, positioning Viva as the first brand to collaborate with a national celebrity.

As the face of Viva ACP, Anil will uphold the brand’s mission to make cladding solutions more accessible and stylish, while also promoting sustainability and advanced technology in the building sector.

Prakash Jain, CMD at Viva ACP, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Anil Kapoor to the Viva family. His unparalleled success, both in India and internationally, mirrors our commitment to excellence and our vision to take Indian innovation to the global stage. Together, we aim to inspire new perspectives in cladding design and underscore the limitless potential of aluminium composite panels. This collaboration will elevate Viva’s reach, empowering architects and designers to create extraordinary spaces.”

Anil shared, “Partnering with Viva ACP is a unique opportunity for me to associate with a brand that exemplifies innovation and durability. I’m impressed with their forward-thinking approach towards cladding and their ability to redefine spaces with cutting-edge designs. Viva ACP’s products represent a perfect balance of aesthetics and functionality, and I’m excited to be part of a brand that’s making a significant impact in both the national and international markets.”