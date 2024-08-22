Vita Student appoints Shayon Dasverma as Marketing Head, South Asia, SEA & MENA

Delhi: Vita Student, the UK's premium student accommodation brand, has announced the appointment of Shayon Dasverma as the Head of Marketing for South Asia, Southeast Asia (SEA), and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

Dasverma has over a decade of experience in digital marketing and an educational background from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.

In his new position, Dasverma will oversee the development and execution of marketing strategies tailored to the needs of international students from different cultural backgrounds.

"I am excited to be a part of Vita Student and to contribute to its mission of providing exceptional living experiences for students worldwide," said Dasverma. "This role offers a unique opportunity to not only expand our brand's reach but also to positively impact the lives of students by offering them a supportive and vibrant community. I look forward to working with the talented team at Vita Student and bringing innovative marketing strategies to life across the emerging markets. Together, we aim to create an environment where students can thrive academically and personally, ensuring that Vita Student remains the preferred choice for those seeking a home away from home."