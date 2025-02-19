Viswanathan Anand's 'inspirational' address at MRSI’s Golden Key Awards 2024

New Delhi: The Market Research Society of India on Wednesday announced that Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand will join the Golden Key Awards 2024 as an inspirational speaker.

MRSI’s Golden Key Awards 2024 is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on February 20, 2025.

Viswanathan Anand became the first grandmaster from India in 1988. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential players in the history of the game and has played a crucial role in popularising Chess in India.

Sharing his thoughts on joining in as a speaker, Anand said, "This is one of the many firsts for me personally. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of an event that is beyond Chess. While I am looking forward to sharing my journey and learnings, I am eager to engage with some of the brightest minds in the market research and insights sector at the Market Research Society of India’s Golden Key Awards 2024.”

Golden Key Awards continues to be a beacon of recognition and celebration, honouring the vital role of research and insights and researchers in driving business growth, MRSI said in a press statement. “The awards serve as a platform to shine a well-deserved spotlight on the dedicated professionals in the field.”