Visaka Industries appoints Abinash Mishra as CEO

New Delhi: Visaka Industries has announced the appointment of Abinash Mishra as Chief Executive Officer and key managerial personnel, effective April 14, 2025.

In this capacity, he will report to the Board of Directors.

An alumnus of IIT Bombay and Olin Business School, Mishra has 27 years of experience across the cement, building materials, and construction chemicals industry.

He has held positions at Holcim India, Pidilite, JK White Cement, and ACC Cement.

At Visaka, he will lead the company’s strategic business verticals—Roofing Sheets, Vnext, ATUM, and ATUM Charge, with a focus on green innovation, digital acceleration, and market leadership.