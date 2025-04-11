Virat Kohli ends Rs 110 cr Puma deal, set to join former Puma MD’s Agilitas as investor

New Delhi: Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has made headlines off the field, parting ways with German sportswear giant Puma after an eight-year, Rs 110 crore endorsement deal to join homegrown athleisure brand Agilitas as an investor and brand ambassador.

The news reports signal Kohli’s ambition to transform his lifestyle brand, One8, into a global sportswear powerhouse, with an official announcement expected during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Kohli’s partnership with Puma, which began in 2017, was a landmark in Indian sports endorsements, making him the first Indian athlete to secure a deal exceeding Rs 100 crore. The collaboration produced iconic campaigns and exclusive One8 product lines, cementing Puma’s dominance in India’s sportswear market.

News reports state that Kohli declined a Rs 300 crore offer to extend the partnership, opting instead to invest in Agilitas, a startup founded in 2023 by Abhishek Ganguly, former Managing Director of Puma India and Southeast Asia.

Agilitas, which raised Rs 100 crore from Nexus Venture Partners in December 2023 and acquired licensing rights for Italian brand Lotto in India, Australia, and South Africa, is positioning itself as India’s answer to global sportswear giants.

Kohli is expected to acquire a significant equity stake in the company and play a pivotal role in scaling One8, which he launched in 2017 as a premium athleisure brand. Plans include a brand relaunch with a new logo, expanded footwear and apparel collections, and exclusive stores in major cities like London, Dubai, and New York.

In a statement, Puma wrote, “We wish Virat the best for his future endeavours. It was a wonderful association spanning years of outstanding campaigns and path-breaking collaborations. Puma will continue to invest in the next generation of athletes and India’s sporting ecosystem.”

Recently, Kohli cleared promotional posts from his Instagram grid.