Vir Das finds his ‘Puppies’ just in time for the Emmys

New Delhi: Hush Puppies, exclusively retailed by Bata India, has announced Vir Das as its brand ambassador.

The announcement came in a unique way, with Vir getting ready for his historic moment as the first Indian to host the globally acclaimed 52nd International Emmy Awards.

In a hilarious take that captures both the brand and Vir’s vibe, the collaboration kicked off with a film that takes you straight to the ‘bright side’.

It captures Vir Das preparing for a high-stakes ‘Get Ready With Me’ moment for The Emmys—dressed in a sharp suit and ready to dazzle. But wait—something’s missing. In true comedic fashion, he starts frantically searching his room for the one thing that will complete his look—his ‘puppies.’ After a series of ‘Where are my puppies’ moments, he finally finds them—a shining pair of Hush Puppies. Slipping into them, Vir finally proclaimed “Hi this is Vir Das, finally ready for the Emmys, with my Hush Puppies.” It’s amazing how the right pair of shoes can effortlessly pull it all together!

The brand said that known for his razor-sharp wit, impeccable style and humane values, Vir is the perfect match for Hush Puppies’ playful spirit with his on-brand consumer connect.

Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing, Bata India, said, “We are truly proud to have the incredibly talented Vir Das lead the brand conversation for Hush Puppies. His unique style, on-the-move global lifestyle, ability to question status quo & humane values perfectly resonate with Hush Puppies’ promise of style & elevated comfort.”

Brand ambassador Vir Das said, “When Hush Puppies called, I thought, ‘Great, now even my shoes will have better timing than me.’ But seriously, shoes that look good, feel great, and share my love for comfort and dogs? It’s like they took my spirit animal and turned it into a shoe. Couldn’t be more thrilled to join the ‘bright side’!”