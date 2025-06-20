Vinod Khandelwal joins Team Pumpkin as CGO, product & e-comm

New Delhi: Team Pumpkin has appointed Vinod Khandelwal as Chief Growth Officer, Product & E-Commerce.

In this role, he will focus on enhancing client brands through strategic planning, product innovation and integrated digital and offline experiences.

Khandelwal has over 17 years of experience in e-commerce, product development and sourcing. He previously served as Head of Product & E-Commerce at Springwel Mattresses, where he worked on product development and expanding direct-to-consumer and marketplace operations.

Before that, he held a leadership position at Nilkamal Limited, where he was involved in buying, sourcing, merchandising and e-commerce. He also contributed to the launch and expansion of the Doctor Dreams mattress brand.

Throughout his career, Khandelwal has worked across areas such as annual budgeting, vendor management, global trend analysis, omni-channel strategies and customer relationship management. His work has focused on developing product portfolios and managing growth across online and offline platforms.

“We are delighted to welcome Vinod Khandelwal to the Team Pumpkin family,” said Swati Nathani, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Team Pumpkin. “His proven track record in product innovation and e-commerce aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients. His strategic insight and operational rigour will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth for our partners in an increasingly digital world.”

Ranjeet Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Team Pumpkin, added, “Vinod has been supporting us offline right since our inception, and now it’s great to have him onboard full time with us. His deep understanding of the product and e-commerce landscape, coupled with his passion for innovation, will further accelerate our journey towards delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Commenting on his new role, Vinod Khandelwal said, “Joining Team Pumpkin is a fantastic opportunity, I’m excited by their creative energy and data-first approach. Together, we’ll strengthen client brands through insightful strategy, innovative product solutions, and seamless digital offline experiences.”